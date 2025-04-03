Dhruv Agarwala Steps Down: A New Chapter for REA India

Dhruv Agarwala, the CEO of REA India, has announced his resignation, marking the end of a transformative era for the real estate tech giant. After a remarkable 14-year tenure, Agarwala plans to embark on his own entrepreneurial journey, leaving behind a legacy of innovation and market leadership.

In 2011, Dhruv co-founded Elara Technologies, which later became pivotal in acquiring and expanding Housing.com. By 2020, the Australian REA Group had absorbed Elara, gaining control over Housing.com and PropTiger. Agarwala's visionary leadership significantly contributed to REA India's growth, culminating in a 46% revenue increase in early 2024.

REA Group's CEO, Owen Wilson, acknowledged Agarwala's impactful leadership, crediting him with fostering a culture of innovation and building a talented team that turned Housing.com into India's foremost digital real estate platform. The search for a new CEO is underway as Agarwala aids in the seamless transition.

