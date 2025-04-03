Juno Temple Stars in Apple TV+ Comedy Drama 'The Husbands'
Juno Temple headlines 'The Husbands', a comedy drama series on Apple TV+, based on Holly Gramazio’s acclaimed book. Set in London and produced by A24, the series follows Lauren, who discovers her attic creates endless husbands. Miriam Battye leads writing with executive producer Craig Gillespie.
Juno Temple, known for her role in 'Ted Lasso', is set to star in a new comedy drama series titled 'The Husbands' on Apple TV+.
The series, backed by studio A24, is based on Holly Gramazio’s New York Times bestselling book of the same name and is set in London.
Directed by Craig Gillespie, 'The Husbands' follows the character Lauren as she discovers her attic creates multiple versions of her husband, raising existential questions about life choices.
