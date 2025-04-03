Juno Temple Stars in Apple TV+ Comedy Drama 'The Husbands'

Juno Temple, known for her role in 'Ted Lasso', is set to star in a new comedy drama series titled 'The Husbands' on Apple TV+.

The series, backed by studio A24, is based on Holly Gramazio’s New York Times bestselling book of the same name and is set in London.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, 'The Husbands' follows the character Lauren as she discovers her attic creates multiple versions of her husband, raising existential questions about life choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)