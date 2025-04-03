Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Family Adventure: Exploring the Charms of Hong Kong

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently embarked on a voyage through Hong Kong, uncovering a city rich in attractions for all ages. Their journey included visits to scenic tram rides and hands-on culinary workshops, illustrating Hong Kong's engaging and diverse family-friendly offerings.

The couple explored cultural and historical sites, like the Tian Tan Buddha and Wisdom Path, offering moments of spiritual serenity amidst a bustling metropolis. The culinary scene was another highlight, with Hong Kong offering everything from local delicacies to world-class Michelin-star dining experiences.

Shopping ranged from luxurious outlets to rustic markets, ensuring a wide array of choices. From romantic harbor cruises to adventurous island hikes, Neha and Angad's trip showcased Hong Kong as the ultimate destination balancing family fun, culture, and relaxation.

