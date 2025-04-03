Sunburn Summer Fest Blossoms in Bengaluru and Shillong

Sunburn is set to make waves with the inaugural Sunburn Summer Fest, featuring globally renowned DJs such as Dimitri Vegas, DubVision, and Vini Vici. This electrifying event kicks off in Bengaluru on May 11, following an opening act in Shillong on May 10.

Shaped by the creators of Asia's largest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn Summer Fest promises to offer more than just music. Attendees will be immersed in a paradise of sound, art, and culture, with CEO Karan Singh expressing excitement as they embark on this new chapter.

The festival grounds will come alive with towering palm trees, tropical blooms, and hypnotic light shows, creating a multisensory experience. Tickets go on sale April 3 through BookMyShow, inviting fans to become part of this vibrant celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)