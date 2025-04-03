Left Menu

Scandal and Tragedy: The Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun Drama

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun faces claims of an underage relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron, amid societal scrutiny of celebrities. Allegations surfaced post Kim Sae-ron's tragic death, challenging the existing norms and highlighting the relentless media pressure. Legal battles unfold, with both families and media channels involved.

The world of South Korean entertainment is embroiled in scandal following the tragic suicide of actor Kim Sae-ron. Allegations have arisen against fellow actor Kim Soo-hyun regarding a purported underage relationship with Kim Sae-ron, igniting fierce debate and media scrutiny.

Kim Soo-hyun vehemently denied these claims during an emotional press conference, asserting their relationship began only after Kim Sae-ron reached adulthood. This controversy has opened legal battles, with the actor's agency filing lawsuits against Kim Sae-ron's family and media outlets for defamation and privacy violations.

The unfolding drama underscores the intense media pressure on South Korean celebrities and revives discussions on the role of online harassment. Meanwhile, major brands have severed ties with Kim Soo-hyun as public interest in the case intensifies.

