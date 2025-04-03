Left Menu

India's First Green TMT Bars Delivered: A Leap Towards Sustainable Manufacturing

ARS Steel has delivered India's inaugural green TMT bars to Trimetro Group, aiding Epic Group's manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar. This collaboration exemplifies India's move toward eco-friendly construction, with ARS Steel's low-emission bars setting benchmarks. The initiative boosts sustainable industrial practices in India, supported by technology from sentra.world.

Updated: 03-04-2025 17:44 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) - In a landmark development for sustainable infrastructure, ARS Steel has delivered India's first green TMT bars to Trimetro Group, meant for the construction of Epic Group's manufacturing facility in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

This venture, aiming to introduce India's construction sector to eco-friendly practices, signifies a noteworthy milestone in India's commitment toward net-zero emissions. Spearheaded by Epic Group, a sustainable fashion industry leader, the project involves an investment of INR 377 crore for a green manufacturing unit designed to optimize energy and water usage efficiently.

ARS Steel's pioneering TMT bars achieve a remarkably low emission intensity of 0.59 tCO₂/tfs, setting new standards with the help of sentra.world's technology-driven solutions. This collaboration significantly reduces carbon emissions and marks a critical step toward sustainable industrial landscape advancement in India.

