Charity Scandal: Royal Resignation Sparks Investigation

Britain's charity watchdog has launched an investigation into African charity Sentebale, co-established by Prince Harry. This inquiry follows Harry and fellow trustees resigning due to disagreements with Chair Sophie Chandauka.

Sentebale, supporting young people in Botswana and Lesotho, has been embroiled in discord since Harry's sudden March 26 resignation, citing an irreparable rift with the board's chair. Chandauka accused Harry of instigating a harassment campaign to remove her.

The Charity Commission's current compliance case explores whether past and present trustees adhered to charity law. Prince Harry hopes this probe will reveal the reasons behind his departure. Amid this turmoil, Sentebale remains committed to its mission, according to Executive Director Carmel Gaillard.

(With inputs from agencies.)