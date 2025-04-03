Left Menu

Charity Scandal: Royal Resignation Sparks Investigation

The UK's charity regulator is investigating Sentebale, co-founded by Prince Harry, after his resignation amid disputes with Chair Sophie Chandauka. Both parties are contacted for evidence. Sentebale, supporting youth in Botswana and Lesotho, faces turmoil, with accusations of bullying and governance issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:37 IST
Britain's charity watchdog has launched an investigation into African charity Sentebale, co-established by Prince Harry. This inquiry follows Harry and fellow trustees resigning due to disagreements with Chair Sophie Chandauka.

Sentebale, supporting young people in Botswana and Lesotho, has been embroiled in discord since Harry's sudden March 26 resignation, citing an irreparable rift with the board's chair. Chandauka accused Harry of instigating a harassment campaign to remove her.

The Charity Commission's current compliance case explores whether past and present trustees adhered to charity law. Prince Harry hopes this probe will reveal the reasons behind his departure. Amid this turmoil, Sentebale remains committed to its mission, according to Executive Director Carmel Gaillard.

