David Schwimmer Opens Up About 'Friends' Theme Song Fatigue

David Schwimmer shared on a podcast that hearing the 'Friends' theme song repeatedly became overwhelming. The actor admitted that while he initially avoided the song and series, his perspective shifted after his daughter discovered the show, bringing new meaning to the iconic tune.

David Schwimmer (Photo/Instagram/@friends). Image Credit: ANI
The iconic theme song of 'Friends' may be a beloved tune for many, but not so much for David Schwimmer. The actor, who portrayed Ross Geller on the hit series, recently revealed on a podcast hosted by Matt Lucas and David Walliams that constant exposure to 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts became overwhelming.

"I'll be really honest, there was a time, for quite a while, that just hearing the theme song would really... I just had that reaction. I mean, I had just heard it so many times," Schwimmer said, expressing how the song followed him relentlessly, even after his 10-year stint on the show ended in 2004.

Furthermore, Schwimmer confessed to not watching 'Friends' post-departure until his daughter, Cleo, aged nine, stumbled upon the series. "For me, it's like, I did it, I'm moving on. I don't really go back and revisit. I'd be making breakfast or whatever, and I'd hear my kid's laughter. My whole relationship to that song and to the show changed," he explained. On the career front, Schwimmer's recent work includes appearing as a regular in the second season of 'Goosebumps.' (ANI)

