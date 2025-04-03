Rahul Kanwal Steps Down After 22 Years at India Today

In a significant move, seasoned journalist and television anchor Rahul Kanwal announced his resignation from the India Today Group, a prominent media conglomerate, after a two-decade-long tenure.

Kanwal, serving as News Director at India Today and Aaj Tak, and Executive Director of Business Today, submitted his resignation to Kalli Purie, the Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief of TV Today Network. The decision marks the end of an influential era, with Kanwal credited for his impactful political insights and election coverage.

In an internal email, Purie acknowledged Kanwal's invaluable contributions and exceptional career growth. His departure has also been formally communicated to the Bombay Stock Exchange, with the company accepting his resignation. Kanwal's journey, as highlighted by Purie, reflects a story of tremendous growth and professional achievement within the media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)