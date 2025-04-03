Buddhist Relics Journey: From Gujarat to Thailand

India is set to send significant Buddhist relics, unearthed at Devni Mori in northern Gujarat, to Thailand for an exposition. This announcement followed the bilateral discussions held between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, at the Government House.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his delight in announcing that the Holy Relics discovered in Aravali, Gujarat, in 1960, will be transported to Thailand. He accepted a copy of the 108 volumes of Tipitaka, the revered Buddhist scriptures in Pali, from Prime Minister Paetongtarn.

Eliciting a historical connection, Modi noted that last year, the relics of Lord Buddha had previously been sent from India to Thailand, allowing over four million devotees to pay homage. The Devni Mori relics, including a casket with sacred relics of Buddha, were unearthed during an excavation of the 'Bhoja Raja No Terkro' mound, indicating a former Mahastupa presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)