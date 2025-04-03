Left Menu

Ben Affleck Returns in Thrilling 'The Accountant 2' Sequel Unveiled at CinemaCon

Ben Affleck, alongside director Gavin O'Connor, presented a gripping trailer for 'The Accountant 2' at CinemaCon. The sequel, set for an April 25 release, follows Affleck and co-star Jon Bernthal as they unravel a conspiracy while delivering intense action sequences.

Updated: 03-04-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:50 IST
Ben Affleck and the team behind 'The Accountant 2' captivated audiences at CinemaCon with a sneak peek of their intense action sequel. Joining Affleck was director Gavin O'Connor, alongside other cast members, as they promoted the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2016 film.

Excited about reprising his role, Affleck expressed, 'It does feel great to continue the story of The Accountant.' He added that playing this character again felt like reconnecting with an old friend. With a plot centered around Affleck's character, now known as Gavin O'Connor, the film explores a high-stakes world where dangerous clients and intense action reign supreme.

The narrative takes a thrilling turn as Affleck's character, assisted by his on-screen brother played by Jon Bernthal, delves deep into a murder mystery. Intense action sequences are highlighted in the trailer, offering glimpses of the duo uncovering a complex conspiracy. Co-star Daniella Pineda hinted at her dynamic role, sharing her excitement about engaging in gripping fight scenes alongside Affleck.

