Preserving History: Safeguarding Aurangzeb's Tomb in Khuldabad

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has stepped up efforts to protect the historical tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Khuldabad, Maharashtra. Collaborating closely with district administration, the ASI is taking measures to prevent any potential damage to the site.

In response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed that the tomb is an ASI-protected monument and that its details remain available on the ASI website. Shekhawat clarified this amid concerns over possible removal of information due to recent threats.

Security measures include erecting a 12-foot metal sheet barrier and concertina wire surrounding the tomb, alongside employing private security personnel. Regular inspections by ASI staff are also being conducted to ensure the monument's safety against extremist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)