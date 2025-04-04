Enforcement Directorate Searches Gokulam Gopalan's Offices on FEMA Violation Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the offices of prominent Kerala-based businessman Gokulam Gopalan. The raids come amid an ongoing investigation into alleged foreign exchange violations, official sources reported.

The operations were conducted in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Kochi, Kerala, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Gopalan, known for producing the film 'L2: Empuraan', has been under scrutiny as part of the probe.

'L2: Empuraan', a sequel in the 'Lucifer' trilogy by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has stirred controversy for its critique of right-wing politics and subtle references to the Gujarat riots. In response to the outcry, actor Mohanlal promised the removal of contentious content from the film.

(With inputs from agencies.)