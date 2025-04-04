Tom Cruise Honors Val Kilmer at CinemaCon Amidst Blockbuster Previews

Tom Cruise captivated audiences at CinemaCon 2023 with a heartfelt homage to his late 'Top Gun' co-star Val Kilmer, who passed away recently. Expressing admiration, Cruise remarked on Kilmer's passion for cinema and gratitude for their collaboration, before leading a respectful moment of silence.

Beyond the tender tribute, Cruise was present to rally enthusiasm for the eagerly awaited 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning', the franchise's eighth installment set for release on May 23. Renowned for assured box office success, Cruise remains a pivotal figure at the annual convention.

Touting Paramount Pictures' slate, Cruise lauded director Christopher McQuarrie while previewing major film highlights including Edgar Wright's 'The Running Man' and reboots of 'The Naked Gun'. The showcase underscored a bright cinematic future, celebrating spectacles on the big screen.

