The Cinematic Patriotism of Manoj Kumar: A Legacy in Film

Manoj Kumar, famed for his portrayal of Bharat, was a notable actor-filmmaker whose works celebrated Indian patriotism. Remembered for films like 'Upkar' and 'Roti, Kapda aur Makaan', his legacy endures through his distinctive patriotic cinema that resonated with audiences across generations. Kumar passed away at 87 in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:53 IST
The Cinematic Patriotism of Manoj Kumar: A Legacy in Film
Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Manoj Kumar, an emblematic figure in Indian cinema, is memorable as Bharat, a character embodying patriotism. Through works like 'Upkar' and 'Roti, Kapda aur Makaan', he channeled nationalistic fervor into film as India emerged post-partition.

Born Harikrishan Giri Goswami, Kumar's journey was marked by personal losses and triumphs that shaped his narrative style, intertwining his identity with the vibrant folk of a newly independent India.

Kumar, passing at 87, leaves behind a legacy of cinematic patriotism, celebrated through enduring films and unforgettable anthems. Despite health struggles, he remained a revered figure for his contributions to India's patriotic cinemascape.

