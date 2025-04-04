Rangoli Legacy: Preserving Heritage with Vijayalakshmi Mohan

Vijayalakshmi Mohan, a renowned Singapore-based artist of Indian origin, has been recognized for her vital role in preserving the art of rangoli. Awarded by the National Heritage Board (NHB), Mohan is celebrated for passing down intangible cultural heritage to Singapore's younger generations, exemplifying exceptional commitment to cultural education.

Originating from Trichy, Tamil Nadu, Mohan mastered the art of rangoli—a traditional Indian folk floor art comprised of symmetrical shapes—under her mother's guidance. Her passion for the art form led her to co-found the company Singa Rangoli in Singapore, offering workshops and innovative designs using everyday materials.

The NHB's Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award comes with a SGD5,000 cash prize and project grants. It was launched in 2019 to honor those who safeguard living heritage. Alongside Mohan, four other recipients were honored, expanding the recognition pool to 22 individuals and organizations.

