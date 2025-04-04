Left Menu

Rangoli Legacy: Preserving Heritage with Vijayalakshmi Mohan

Vijayalakshmi Mohan, an Indian-origin artist based in Singapore, was honored for her role in preserving cultural heritage through rangoli art. She was among five recipients of the National Heritage Board’s Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award, celebrating her efforts in traditional art education and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Vijayalakshmi Mohan, a renowned Singapore-based artist of Indian origin, has been recognized for her vital role in preserving the art of rangoli. Awarded by the National Heritage Board (NHB), Mohan is celebrated for passing down intangible cultural heritage to Singapore's younger generations, exemplifying exceptional commitment to cultural education.

Originating from Trichy, Tamil Nadu, Mohan mastered the art of rangoli—a traditional Indian folk floor art comprised of symmetrical shapes—under her mother's guidance. Her passion for the art form led her to co-found the company Singa Rangoli in Singapore, offering workshops and innovative designs using everyday materials.

The NHB's Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award comes with a SGD5,000 cash prize and project grants. It was launched in 2019 to honor those who safeguard living heritage. Alongside Mohan, four other recipients were honored, expanding the recognition pool to 22 individuals and organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

