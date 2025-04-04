Left Menu

Farewell to 'Bharat Kumar': Manoj Kumar's Legacy in Indian Cinema

Indian cinema mourns as veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic roles, passes away at 87. A cherished figure in the industry, Kumar's contributions as both actor and director left a profound impact, especially with hits like 'Upkar' and 'Purab Aur Paschim.'

The Indian film industry is in mourning following the passing of one of its most respected figures, Manoj Kumar, who died at 87. The actor and filmmaker passed away on April 4 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, succumbing to a prolonged illness.

Tributes have flooded in from across the cinematic world, with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar highlighting Kumar's significant influence on Indian cinema and the deep connection audiences had with his work. Bhandarkar remarked on the lasting impression of Kumar's films and their patriotic fervor, calling him an unforgettable contributor to the industry.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad, now in Pakistan, Kumar rose to prominence during the 1960s and 1970s as 'Bharat Kumar.' He achieved legendary status with performances in patriotic classics such as 'Upkar,' 'Purab Aur Paschim,' and 'Shaheed.' Beyond acting, Kumar excelled as a director, with 'Upkar' earning a National Film Award and other films like 'Purab Aur Paschim' and 'Roti Kapda Aur Makaan' achieving critical and commercial success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

