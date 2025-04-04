Cultural Diplomacy: Modi's Gift Exchange with Thailand Royals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged in a gesture of cultural diplomacy by presenting a series of intricately crafted gifts to Thailand's royal family and top leaders. Highlighting India's artistic heritage, Modi gifted a brass Sarnath Buddha in 'dhyan mudra' to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, accompanied by a brocade silk shawl for the queen.

In a nod to traditional craftsmanship, Modi selected a brass dokra peacock-themed board for Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and silver-gold cufflinks for her husband. Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra also received a brass urli adorned with peacocks and a diya, showcasing Indian art's beauty and intricacy.

Each gift reflects India's rich cultural legacy, from the tranquil expression of the Buddha statue inspired by Gupta and Pala art to the silk shawl's vivid motifs depicting traditional village life. The dokra brass piece underscores the harmony between humans and nature, a central theme in Indian tribal art.

(With inputs from agencies.)