A Legacy of Patriotism and Perseverance: Remembering Manoj Kumar

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic films and affectionately called 'Bharat Kumar', passed away at 87. His life journey, marked by struggles and triumphs, was deeply intertwined with Delhi's Hindu College, which he credited for protecting him during turbulent times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:44 IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, renowned for his patriotic roles, died at 87 due to age-related issues. He passed away early Friday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Born Harikrishan Goswami in present-day Pakistan, Kumar and his family relocated to Delhi during Partition, finding refuge in the Hindu College campus during riots. This experience had a profound impact on him, leading to a lifelong association with the institution.

Kumar's film career was marked by iconic roles in movies like 'Shaheed' and 'Purab Aur Paschim'. Despite early struggles, he became a beloved figure in Indian cinema and was honored by Hindu College, reflecting his emotional bond with the campus that once offered him sanctuary.

