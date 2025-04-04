A Legacy of Patriotism and Perseverance: Remembering Manoj Kumar

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, renowned for his patriotic roles, died at 87 due to age-related issues. He passed away early Friday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Born Harikrishan Goswami in present-day Pakistan, Kumar and his family relocated to Delhi during Partition, finding refuge in the Hindu College campus during riots. This experience had a profound impact on him, leading to a lifelong association with the institution.

Kumar's film career was marked by iconic roles in movies like 'Shaheed' and 'Purab Aur Paschim'. Despite early struggles, he became a beloved figure in Indian cinema and was honored by Hindu College, reflecting his emotional bond with the campus that once offered him sanctuary.

