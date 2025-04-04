Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual Pilgrimage to Balrampur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embarked on a two-day tour of Balrampur on Friday, initiating his visit with an examination of the Navratri Mela at the Tulsipur Devipatan temple, as per an official statement.

Scheduled to stay overnight at the Devipatan temple, Adityanath aims to visit the Maa Pateshwari Devi Shakti Peeth on Saturday to partake in the Vasant Navratri 'ashtami' festivities.

Anticipating the chief minister's presence, security in the Devipatan area has been significantly heightened. The inspection was attended by Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, along with other senior district officials.

