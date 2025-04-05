Left Menu

Sri Lanka Mobilizes Aid for Myanmar's Earthquake Victims

Sri Lanka is sending military teams and USD one million in aid to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake. The aid includes rescue and medical teams, and Buddhist leaders are coordinating additional relief efforts. This comes as over 3,100 fatalities are reported in Myanmar's earthquake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 09:44 IST
Sri Lanka Mobilizes Aid for Myanmar's Earthquake Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In response to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, Sri Lanka is stepping up with substantial aid. The Sri Lankan Defence Ministry announced the deployment of three military teams tasked with rescue operations, relief delivery, and medical assistance, alongside a donation of one million US dollars.

An aircraft loaded with relief supplies is scheduled for departure on Saturday, marking a significant effort by Sri Lanka to alleviate the disaster's impact on their regional neighbor. This commitment also sees significant religious involvement, with leaders from three Buddhist sects organizing additional relief due to deep-rooted historical ties in Theravada Buddhism.

The Temple of the Tooth, a key religious site, is independently raising 15 million rupees for Myanmar's earthquake aid. The earthquake, occurring on March 28, left over 3,100 dead, nearly 5,000 injured, and more than 370 people still missing. Close cultural and religious ties between Myanmar and Sri Lanka underlie this concerted humanitarian effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025