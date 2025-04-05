Sri Lanka Mobilizes Aid for Myanmar's Earthquake Victims
Sri Lanka is sending military teams and USD one million in aid to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake. The aid includes rescue and medical teams, and Buddhist leaders are coordinating additional relief efforts. This comes as over 3,100 fatalities are reported in Myanmar's earthquake.
In response to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, Sri Lanka is stepping up with substantial aid. The Sri Lankan Defence Ministry announced the deployment of three military teams tasked with rescue operations, relief delivery, and medical assistance, alongside a donation of one million US dollars.
An aircraft loaded with relief supplies is scheduled for departure on Saturday, marking a significant effort by Sri Lanka to alleviate the disaster's impact on their regional neighbor. This commitment also sees significant religious involvement, with leaders from three Buddhist sects organizing additional relief due to deep-rooted historical ties in Theravada Buddhism.
The Temple of the Tooth, a key religious site, is independently raising 15 million rupees for Myanmar's earthquake aid. The earthquake, occurring on March 28, left over 3,100 dead, nearly 5,000 injured, and more than 370 people still missing. Close cultural and religious ties between Myanmar and Sri Lanka underlie this concerted humanitarian effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
