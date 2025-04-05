Left Menu

Entertainment Highlights: From Mel Gibson's Gun Rights to Avatar's New Chapter

A collection of entertainment news updates, including Mel Gibson regaining gun rights, Russell Brand facing serious allegations, and the unveiling of new adversaries in the expanding Avatar franchise. Also highlighted are Spotify's increased royalty payouts and the next Nintendo Switch launch details.

Updated: 05-04-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:30 IST
Entertainment Highlights: From Mel Gibson's Gun Rights to Avatar's New Chapter
In a notable decision, the U.S. Justice Department will allow Mel Gibson to own firearms again, despite a past conviction for domestic violence. As reported by the New York Times, Gibson is among a group whose gun rights have been reinstated, with details to be published in the Federal Register.

Comedian Russell Brand faces serious legal challenges in the UK, as authorities have charged him with rape and multiple sexual assaults, involving incidents that date back to between 1999 and 2005. Brand has publicly denied these allegations, asserting his encounters have been consensual.

In cinema, the Avatar saga continues with director James Cameron introducing new challenges for the Sully family in "Avatar: Fire and Ash." As this series expands its lore, fans are eagerly anticipating Jake Sully's next adventure, slated to hit theaters in December, featuring stunning visuals of Pandora.

