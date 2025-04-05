Left Menu

Pierce Brosnan Supports Helen Mirren's Critique of James Bond's Sexism

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan agrees with Helen Mirren's criticism of the franchise's treatment of women. While acknowledging the inherent challenges in changing the series' deep-rooted sexism, Brosnan praised Mirren's pointed remarks, highlighting the limitations imposed by the source material and acknowledging the conflict it incites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:38 IST
Pierce Brosnan Supports Helen Mirren's Critique of James Bond's Sexism
Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren (Photo/Instagram/@piercebrosnanofficial,@helenmirren). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Pierce Brosnan, renowned for his iconic portrayal of James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002, has expressed agreement with actress Helen Mirren's recent critique of the franchise's past and present treatment of women. Mirren, known for her role alongside Brosnan in 'MobLand', described the series as "drenched and born out of profound sexism," according to Deadline.

Responding to inquiries about Mirren's pointed comments, Brosnan admitted, "She let them have it. Yes, there's a certain agreement there," The Hollywood Reporter highlighted. He acknowledged the criticism but also emphasized the challenges in evolving the franchise due to its origins tied to author Ian Fleming's original vision.

Brosnan clarified that while the iconic spy series inherently faces restrictions from its established world, it continues to spark debates about its themes. Although he and Mirren didn't specifically discuss these issues while filming 'MobLand', Brosnan commended Mirren, describing her as "one of the nicest people you'll ever have the pleasure to work with." Mirren's remarks followed the news of Amazon MGM Studios gaining creative control of the series, expressing hope for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025