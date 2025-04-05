Pierce Brosnan Supports Helen Mirren's Critique of James Bond's Sexism

Pierce Brosnan, renowned for his iconic portrayal of James Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002, has expressed agreement with actress Helen Mirren's recent critique of the franchise's past and present treatment of women. Mirren, known for her role alongside Brosnan in 'MobLand', described the series as "drenched and born out of profound sexism," according to Deadline.

Responding to inquiries about Mirren's pointed comments, Brosnan admitted, "She let them have it. Yes, there's a certain agreement there," The Hollywood Reporter highlighted. He acknowledged the criticism but also emphasized the challenges in evolving the franchise due to its origins tied to author Ian Fleming's original vision.

Brosnan clarified that while the iconic spy series inherently faces restrictions from its established world, it continues to spark debates about its themes. Although he and Mirren didn't specifically discuss these issues while filming 'MobLand', Brosnan commended Mirren, describing her as "one of the nicest people you'll ever have the pleasure to work with." Mirren's remarks followed the news of Amazon MGM Studios gaining creative control of the series, expressing hope for change.

