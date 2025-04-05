The Final Farewell: Remembering Bollywood Legend Manoj Kumar

Family and close friends from the Hindi film industry, including Ashoke Pandit and Prem Chopra, gathered to honor the late actor Manoj Kumar at his residence on Saturday. The veteran star passed away at 87 from age-related complications.

A photo of a young Kumar adorned the entrance of the building, allowing mourners to pay their respects. His body, decorated with tri-colored flowers, left for the funeral at Pawan Hans crematorium, Juhu. Luminaries like Dharmendra and Farah Khan visited to offer condolences.

Kumar, affectionately dubbed 'Bharat Kumar', was celebrated for his roles in iconic patriotic films such as 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar'. Born in Abbottabad, his family relocated to Delhi in 1947, post-India's Independence. He leaves behind his wife, Shashi, and two sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)