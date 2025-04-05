Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Vasantik Navratri with Devotion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the Vasantik Navratri celebrations at Mata Paateshwari Shakti Peeth in Balrampur. He led traditional prayers, performed rituals for Maa Durga, visited the temple's cows, and interacted with children, distributing sweets, showcasing his devotion and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Vasantik Navratri celebrations at the revered Mata Paateshwari Shakti Peeth in Balrampur, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister conducted traditional worship of Maa Durga, immersing himself in the rituals at the sacred site. His visit included a stop at the 'gaushala', where he fed jaggery to the cows.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Adityanath engaged with children at the temple, handing out sweets, including toffees and chocolates, and demonstrating his dedication to community relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

