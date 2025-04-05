Left Menu

Race 4 Casting Talks: Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra in Spotlight

Talks for Race 4 are underway, with Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra as the initial actors in consideration. Tips Films confirmed no others have been approached. Fans of the franchise await official announcements amidst a mix of rumors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:37 IST
Actors Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest developments regarding Race 4, producer Ramesh Taurani from Tips Films has confirmed that only Saif Ali Khan and Sidharth Malhotra are being considered for the film at this stage. The project is still in the scripting phase, with no other actors approached yet.

"We urge media and social media platforms to refrain from spreading unverified information and wait for an official announcement from our PR team," the producer's statement emphasized. The Race franchise has been a significant hit since its 2008 debut under the direction of Abbas-Mastan.

The series began with a star-studded cast including Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, and Anil Kapoor. Following sequels introduced other big names like John Abraham and Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Saif is preparing for his upcoming Netflix release 'Jewel Thief.' He stars alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in a gripping narrative surrounding a diamond heist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

