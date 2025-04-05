Paul Schrader Faces Serious Allegations of Misconduct by Former Assistant
Director Paul Schrader, known for films like 'Taxi Driver,' is accused of sexual harassment by a former assistant in a lawsuit. The assistant alleges misconduct at the Cannes Film Festival and claims Schrader reneged on settlement payments. Schrader's attorney dismisses the accusations as inaccurate and exaggerated.
Renowned director and screenwriter Paul Schrader, celebrated for iconic films such as 'Taxi Driver' and 'Raging Bull,' is facing allegations of sexual harassment from his former assistant, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.
A lawsuit filed in New York alleges that Schrader sexually assaulted the woman, named as Jane Doe, at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The assistant claims Schrader lured her into a hotel room, inappropriately touched her, and forcibly kissed her despite her protests.
The legal complaint suggests Schrader sent emails acknowledging his inappropriate behavior. Schrader's attorney, Philip Kessler, refutes the claims as inaccurate and exaggerated, asserting that Schrader never engaged in sexual relations with the assistant. Kessler vows to vigorously defend the case.
