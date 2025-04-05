Left Menu

Celebrating Konyak Heritage: Nagaland's Cultural Icon

The Konyak Heritage Complex was inaugurated in Nagaland's Mon town by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Minister Dr Sukanta Majumdar. Dedicated to the Konyak tribe, it features traditional houses, a museum, and more. It's a government initiative supporting cultural preservation and tourism, and celebrates the tribe's vibrant history.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Minister Dr Sukanta Majumdar have officially inaugurated the Konyak Heritage Complex in Mon town, enhancing the cultural preservation efforts in the region. Located 330 km from Kohima, the complex honors the Konyak tribe, coinciding with their Aoleang Monyu festival celebrations.

The heritage site, funded by Rs 24 crore from the North Eastern Council and contributions from the state government, features traditional 'morungs', a museum of Konyak artefacts, an amphitheatre, and modern sports facilities. It aims not only to preserve cultural heritage but also to foster community growth.

Emphasizing the importance of maintaining Naga traditions, Rio urged the community to preserve their cultural heritage for tourism by showcasing their authentic way of life. Describing Nagaland as a picturesque land of festivals, Majumdar highlighted the significance of the Konyak tribe and their proud history in the state's rich cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

