Left Menu

Maharashtra's Economic Giant: Steady Growth and Fiscal Prudence

Maharashtra retains its position as India's largest state economy, with the GSDP expected to grow from Rs 46.22 lakh crore in 2024-25 to Rs 51 lakh crore in 2025-26. The Economic Survey highlights stable public finances with manageable debt and emphasizes growth in the services and industrial sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:12 IST
Maharashtra's Economic Giant: Steady Growth and Fiscal Prudence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra continues to lead as India's largest state economy, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. The state's nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is anticipated to rise from Rs 46.22 lakh crore in 2024-25 to Rs 51 lakh crore the following fiscal year.

Per capita income is set to increase from Rs 3,17,801 to Rs 3,47,903, signaling steady economic growth primarily driven by enhancements in the services and industrial sectors. With a significant share of 14% in India's nominal GDP, Maharashtra's economy outpaces Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Despite estimated outstanding debt at 18.3% of GSDP, prudent fiscal management maintains Maharashtra's financial stability. The state emphasizes improving infrastructure and development, allocating resources to long-term economic projects while keeping debt within fiscal limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Refutes Allegations of Secret Pact with DMK

BJP Leader Refutes Allegations of Secret Pact with DMK

 India
2
Tensions Rise as U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

Tensions Rise as U.S. Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

 Global
3
New Fleet of Buses to Transform Palghar's Public Transport

New Fleet of Buses to Transform Palghar's Public Transport

 India
4
India Under Siege: Unveiling the Surge in Cyber Threats

India Under Siege: Unveiling the Surge in Cyber Threats

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026