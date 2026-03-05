Maharashtra's Economic Giant: Steady Growth and Fiscal Prudence

Maharashtra continues to lead as India's largest state economy, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. The state's nominal Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is anticipated to rise from Rs 46.22 lakh crore in 2024-25 to Rs 51 lakh crore the following fiscal year.

Per capita income is set to increase from Rs 3,17,801 to Rs 3,47,903, signaling steady economic growth primarily driven by enhancements in the services and industrial sectors. With a significant share of 14% in India's nominal GDP, Maharashtra's economy outpaces Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Despite estimated outstanding debt at 18.3% of GSDP, prudent fiscal management maintains Maharashtra's financial stability. The state emphasizes improving infrastructure and development, allocating resources to long-term economic projects while keeping debt within fiscal limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)