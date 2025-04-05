Left Menu

Rukuna Rath Yatra: Tradition and Devotion on Wheels

Rukuna Rath Yatra, the annual car festival for Lord Lingaraj, commenced in Bhubaneswar’s Old Town amid tight security. Despite a ceremonial start, the chariot’s journey was halted at sunset after covering just 200 meters. The procession will resume on Sunday, accompanied by traditional rituals and a significant police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:51 IST
Rukuna Rath Yatra: Tradition and Devotion on Wheels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rukuna Rath Yatra, a revered annual festival dedicated to Lord Lingaraj, kicked off on Saturday in Bhubaneswar's Old Town. The event witnessed thousands of devotees, surrounded by stringent security measures, enthusiastically participating in the chariot-pulling tradition.

The chariot, part of an elaborate ceremonial journey, was halted after a 200-meter trek as dusk approached, preventing further progress. Ritualists said this decision aligns with tradition, and the chariot-pulling will resume on Sunday morning as planned.

Devotees, unaffected by the scorching heat, flocked to the 11th-century temple to witness the event. The festival continues to draw considerable attention, with extensive police deployment ensuring the safety of all participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025