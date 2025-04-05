Rukuna Rath Yatra: Tradition and Devotion on Wheels

Rukuna Rath Yatra, a revered annual festival dedicated to Lord Lingaraj, kicked off on Saturday in Bhubaneswar's Old Town. The event witnessed thousands of devotees, surrounded by stringent security measures, enthusiastically participating in the chariot-pulling tradition.

The chariot, part of an elaborate ceremonial journey, was halted after a 200-meter trek as dusk approached, preventing further progress. Ritualists said this decision aligns with tradition, and the chariot-pulling will resume on Sunday morning as planned.

Devotees, unaffected by the scorching heat, flocked to the 11th-century temple to witness the event. The festival continues to draw considerable attention, with extensive police deployment ensuring the safety of all participants.

