Cheetahs Quench Thirst: Viral Video Sparks Investigation

A perplexing video capturing the moment a man offers water to cheetahs in a village near Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park has gained traction on social media. The 40-second clip showcases cheetahs drinking water from a pan poured by the man, amid encouragement from bystanders, including the one filming.

KNP officials, however, remain cautious regarding the video's legitimacy. Cheetah Project director Uttam Kumar Sharma stated that the authorities are not confirming the video's authenticity but will investigate. He added that the park is gathering more information about the incident.

The video surfaces as part of broader interest in the cheetahs at KNP, where 26 cheetahs, including 14 born in India, roam. Initiatives like intercontinental translocations from Namibia and South Africa have proven pivotal to India's efforts to reestablish the big cats safely in their former habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)