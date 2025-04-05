Left Menu

Cheetahs Quench Thirst: Viral Video Sparks Investigation

A video showing a man offering water to cheetahs near Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh has emerged online. While park authorities have yet to validate its authenticity, the clip has captured public interest amidst ongoing efforts to sustain the cheetah population in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:25 IST
Cheetahs Quench Thirst: Viral Video Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A perplexing video capturing the moment a man offers water to cheetahs in a village near Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park has gained traction on social media. The 40-second clip showcases cheetahs drinking water from a pan poured by the man, amid encouragement from bystanders, including the one filming.

KNP officials, however, remain cautious regarding the video's legitimacy. Cheetah Project director Uttam Kumar Sharma stated that the authorities are not confirming the video's authenticity but will investigate. He added that the park is gathering more information about the incident.

The video surfaces as part of broader interest in the cheetahs at KNP, where 26 cheetahs, including 14 born in India, roam. Initiatives like intercontinental translocations from Namibia and South Africa have proven pivotal to India's efforts to reestablish the big cats safely in their former habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025