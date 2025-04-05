Embracing Lord Ram's Ideals: India on the Path to Development
Former President Ram Nath Kovind emphasized the importance of adhering to Lord Ram's principles as India progresses towards becoming a developed nation. Kovind highlighted Ram Navami as a unifying festival to be celebrated collectively, reflecting on its significance amid India's journey of growth and development.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind emphasized the crucial role of Lord Ram's principles in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation. Kovind's remarks came during a press interaction on the eve of Ram Navami, underscoring the festival's cultural and national significance.
Addressing the media, Kovind described Ram Navami as a symbol of unity and celebration, urging Indians across the nation to commemorate the occasion collectively. His statement reflects on the enduring influence of Lord Ram's ideals in shaping the country's future.
The former President, attending a local club event, extended his greetings to the nation, reiterating the importance of adhering to traditional values as pillars for India's growth and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
