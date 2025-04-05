Left Menu

Embracing Lord Ram's Ideals: India on the Path to Development

Former President Ram Nath Kovind emphasized the importance of adhering to Lord Ram's principles as India progresses towards becoming a developed nation. Kovind highlighted Ram Navami as a unifying festival to be celebrated collectively, reflecting on its significance amid India's journey of growth and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:20 IST
Embracing Lord Ram's Ideals: India on the Path to Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former President Ram Nath Kovind emphasized the crucial role of Lord Ram's principles in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation. Kovind's remarks came during a press interaction on the eve of Ram Navami, underscoring the festival's cultural and national significance.

Addressing the media, Kovind described Ram Navami as a symbol of unity and celebration, urging Indians across the nation to commemorate the occasion collectively. His statement reflects on the enduring influence of Lord Ram's ideals in shaping the country's future.

The former President, attending a local club event, extended his greetings to the nation, reiterating the importance of adhering to traditional values as pillars for India's growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025