Embracing Lord Ram's Ideals: India on the Path to Development

Former President Ram Nath Kovind emphasized the crucial role of Lord Ram's principles in India's journey toward becoming a developed nation. Kovind's remarks came during a press interaction on the eve of Ram Navami, underscoring the festival's cultural and national significance.

Addressing the media, Kovind described Ram Navami as a symbol of unity and celebration, urging Indians across the nation to commemorate the occasion collectively. His statement reflects on the enduring influence of Lord Ram's ideals in shaping the country's future.

The former President, attending a local club event, extended his greetings to the nation, reiterating the importance of adhering to traditional values as pillars for India's growth and development.

