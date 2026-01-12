Dancing in White: Celebrating the Vibrant Hettai Amman Festival

Thousands of people donned traditional white attire to celebrate the Hettai Amman festival in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, showcasing the cultural splendor of the Badaga community. Known for their vibrant cultural expressions, the Badagas mark the festival annually, drawing participants from six villages who dance and sing throughout the event.

'Hettai Karargal' devotees observed a 48-day fast and embarked on a traditional pilgrimage starting from the Jagathala Hettai Amman temple. The procession wound its way through various villages before returning to the Jagathala temple for the festival's conclusion. This pilgrimage, filled with divine oracles and blessings, is a display of the community's spiritual dedication.

On Monday, the grand finale was celebrated at Jagathala village near Aruvangadu, where the Hettai Karargal arrived with zest and zeal. Special poojas were performed amidst a sea of white-clad devotees who captivated onlookers with their traditional dances and songs. The festival underscores the rich heritage and cultural identity of the Badaga people.

(With inputs from agencies.)