Glen Powell and Arnold Schwarzenegger Unite for 'The Running Man' Remake

Hollywood actor Glen Powell has disclosed that Arnold Schwarzenegger, a prominent figure in the film industry, has endorsed the upcoming remake of 'The Running Man.' This classic 1987 action movie originally starred Schwarzenegger himself.

In the Edgar Wright-directed remake, Powell assumes the role of Ben Richards, a character that Schwarzenegger portrayed in the initial film adaptation. Powell, who shares a close friendship with Patrick Schwarzenegger, also appeared alongside the veteran actor in 'The Expendables 3' back in 2014.

According to Powell, he and Wright consulted with Schwarzenegger over FaceTime before production commenced, securing his full blessing for the project. The film, inspired by Stephen King's novel, will hit theaters on November 7.

