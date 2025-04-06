Glen Powell and Arnold Schwarzenegger Unite for 'The Running Man' Remake
Actor Glen Powell reveals that Arnold Schwarzenegger has given his approval for the remake of the 1987 action film 'The Running Man,' in which Powell stars as Ben Richards. Directed by Edgar Wright, the film is based on the Stephen King novel and set for a November release.
- Country:
- United States
Hollywood actor Glen Powell has disclosed that Arnold Schwarzenegger, a prominent figure in the film industry, has endorsed the upcoming remake of 'The Running Man.' This classic 1987 action movie originally starred Schwarzenegger himself.
In the Edgar Wright-directed remake, Powell assumes the role of Ben Richards, a character that Schwarzenegger portrayed in the initial film adaptation. Powell, who shares a close friendship with Patrick Schwarzenegger, also appeared alongside the veteran actor in 'The Expendables 3' back in 2014.
According to Powell, he and Wright consulted with Schwarzenegger over FaceTime before production commenced, securing his full blessing for the project. The film, inspired by Stephen King's novel, will hit theaters on November 7.
