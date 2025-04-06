Haryana's Social Rhythm: Anil Vij Harmonizes Tradition with Modernity

On Sunday, Haryana minister Anil Vij underscored the government's commitment to enhancing basic amenities during the inauguration of a dharamshala in Ambala Cantt. He emphasized various initiatives, including expanding bus services and installing fan-equipped bus shelters.

At a separate event in Subhash Park, Ambala, Vij lamented the decline in physical social interactions due to the rise of screen time, urging a revival of communal activities to strengthen social bonds. The minister cited theatres as a vital form of communication that has been largely forgotten.

Known for his musical flair, Vij entertained locals with a rendition of 'Kuch toh log kahenge', reflecting his unique approach to governance. His public musical performances have become a hallmark of his engagement with the community, blending traditional cultural expressions with political life.

(With inputs from agencies.)