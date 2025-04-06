Left Menu

Haryana's Social Rhythm: Anil Vij Harmonizes Tradition with Modernity

Haryana minister Anil Vij inaugurated a dharamshala in Ambala Cantt, emphasizing the importance of providing basic amenities. He announced plans for bus queue shelters with fans and lamented the decline of physical gatherings. Vij also entertained locals with a song, blending governance with social engagement.

Updated: 06-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 19:47 IST
On Sunday, Haryana minister Anil Vij underscored the government's commitment to enhancing basic amenities during the inauguration of a dharamshala in Ambala Cantt. He emphasized various initiatives, including expanding bus services and installing fan-equipped bus shelters.

At a separate event in Subhash Park, Ambala, Vij lamented the decline in physical social interactions due to the rise of screen time, urging a revival of communal activities to strengthen social bonds. The minister cited theatres as a vital form of communication that has been largely forgotten.

Known for his musical flair, Vij entertained locals with a rendition of 'Kuch toh log kahenge', reflecting his unique approach to governance. His public musical performances have become a hallmark of his engagement with the community, blending traditional cultural expressions with political life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

