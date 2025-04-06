Jason Day's Bold Fashion Move at The Masters: Stirring Golf's Style Revolution

Jason Day turned heads at the Masters with his audacious fashion choice from Malbon Golf, challenging traditional golf aesthetics.

Malbon Golf, co-founded by Stephen Malbon and his wife, Erica, aims to make golf stylish and appeal to the younger generation, a goal Day aligns with.

As Day took the course, social media buzzed, highlighting both a cultural shift in golf and the role of innovative fashion in attracting new players.

