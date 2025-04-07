Logan Lerman Joins Star-Studded Cast for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5

Actor Logan Lerman has officially joined the cast of Selena Gomez's 'Only Murders in the Building' for its upcoming fifth season. As revealed by Variety, Lerman will take on a recurring guest star role, although specifics about his character are still unknown. He will be sharing the screen with notable actors like Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Currently in production, 'Only Murders in the Building' remains tight-lipped about its Season 5 plotlines. Logan Lerman, known for his breakout role in 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,' brings an impressive filmography with performances in 'Bullet Train' and 'End of Sentence.' He also starred in Hulu's limited series 'We Were the Lucky Ones' and Prime Video's 'Hunters.'

The show's fourth season debuted in 2024, with series regulars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. Season 4 introduced new faces like Meryl Streep and Eugene Levy. The series, especially its third season, received critical acclaim and achieved a record 21 Emmy nominations. Showrunner John Hoffman and Martin lead the series' creative team, with 20th Television as the producing studio.

(With inputs from agencies.)