At a Mexican military base, Captain Eduardo Barron swaps his usual rifle for a microphone, performing traditional corridos that celebrate military life. This effort seeks to transform the popular but controversial genre by presenting it with new, positive themes.

Barron, under the stage name Eddy Barron, began releasing songs extolling the virtues of the military in collaboration with the Mexican army. His work stands in stark contrast to narco corridos, which glorify cartel bosses and violence. In a move supported by the government, Barron's music addresses Mexico's longtime struggle with narco culture.

Through his modernized military corridos, Barron aims to reclaim the genre from negative stereotypes and promote peace-focused narratives. This initiative aligns with President Claudia Sheinbaum's push to encourage music that avoids promoting violence, with Barron's efforts serving as a positive call to action for Mexican youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)