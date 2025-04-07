Embracing 'Harit Yoga': A Global Movement for Planetary Health

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, unveiled the 'Harit Yoga' initiative, emphasizing its dual focus on personal and planetary health. The launch took place at the Yoga Mahotsav-2025 in Kalinga Stadium, a prelude to the International Day of Yoga.

'Harit Yoga', as Jadhav stated, is a sustainability-driven initiative that combines traditional yoga practices with tree planting and clean-up activities, aiming to foster a healthier planet. During the event, dignitaries including Jadhav planted medicinal trees, signifying the project's launch.

This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of collective global wellness through yoga, evident as over 170 nations celebrate the ancient practice. The theme for the upcoming Yoga Day, 'Yoga for One Earth One Health', underlines the integrative approach of achieving universal health through yoga.

(With inputs from agencies.)