Emperor Naruhito's Historic Tribute: A Solemn Return to Iwo Jima

On Monday, Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako visited the historic World War II battle site of Iwo Jima, commemorating the sacrifice of thousands of Japanese and American lives. This significant visit marks the imperial couple's first tribute to the island, highlighting Naruhito's commitment to preserving the memory of wartime history.

During their visit, the emperor and empress paid respects at three memorials dedicated to Japanese soldiers, islanders, and both Japanese and American war dead. They offered white flowers and honored the fallen with a ceremonial pouring of water. The royal couple also met with bereaved families and descendants of former residents, reinforcing the ongoing grief linked to the island's traumatic history.

The battle of Iwo Jima, one of the bloodiest campaigns of WWII, saw nearly all Japanese and American troops perish. The emperor's visit follows a recent memorial service attended by Japanese and US officials to mark the 80th anniversary of the battle's end. The island, now home to Japanese defense forces and US military exercises, remains a poignant reminder of the war's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)