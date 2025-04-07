Left Menu

Neha Dhupia Advocates for Better Online Boundaries for Teens

Actor Neha Dhupia highlighted the impact of shows like 'Adolescence' on understanding modern teenage challenges, noting the importance of setting social media boundaries. At a National Dialogue, she emphasized parental roles in monitoring digital footprints and the necessity of seeking consent from children before online posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:49 IST
Neha Dhupia Advocates for Better Online Boundaries for Teens
Neha Dhupia
  • Country:
  • India

In an insightful discussion, actor Neha Dhupia spotlighted the influence of modern series like 'Adolescence', which prod viewers to rethink their grasp of teenage life today, as many youths resort to virtual spaces to find acceptance.

Addressing a session on children's internet rights, Dhupia urged the necessity of setting boundaries on social media, emphasizing that while children cannot be entirely shielded from digital landscapes, parental vigilance on their online activities is crucial.

Dhupia warned against oversharing personal data online, advocating for parental awareness and informed consent from children with regard to their digital presence, to prevent false refuge in the digital realm and encourage authentic communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025