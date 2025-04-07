Neha Dhupia Advocates for Better Online Boundaries for Teens

In an insightful discussion, actor Neha Dhupia spotlighted the influence of modern series like 'Adolescence', which prod viewers to rethink their grasp of teenage life today, as many youths resort to virtual spaces to find acceptance.

Addressing a session on children's internet rights, Dhupia urged the necessity of setting boundaries on social media, emphasizing that while children cannot be entirely shielded from digital landscapes, parental vigilance on their online activities is crucial.

Dhupia warned against oversharing personal data online, advocating for parental awareness and informed consent from children with regard to their digital presence, to prevent false refuge in the digital realm and encourage authentic communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)