Crackdown on 'Obscenity': Punjab's Dancers Arrested

In Punjab province, Pakistan, law enforcement has detained 25 female dancers accused of engaging in obscene dance and drug use, according to police reports. This operation took place after officers raided a farmhouse in Kasur city, acting on a tip-off.

The raid, which also witnessed the arrest of 30 onlookers, was led by senior police officer Essa Khan Sukhaira. The venue, located near Pakki Haveli in Kasur, saw police confiscate various items, including liquor, a hukkah, musical instruments, and a sound system.

The provincial government, spearheaded by Maryam Nawaz, is actively executing a moral policing initiative targeting theatres. Punjab's Information and Culture Minister, Azma Bokhari, reaffirmed their commitment to expunge 'indecent' activities from the cultural scene, with violators facing severe penalties, including potential lifetime bans.

