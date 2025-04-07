Left Menu

Historic Succession: Arshad Faridi Takes Charge as 17th Sajjada Nashin of Fatehpur Sikri

Peerzada Arshad Faridi assumes the role of the 17th Sajjada Nashin of the Sheikh Salim Chishti Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri, marking the first such ceremony in 80 years. The Dastarbandi ceremony signifies the transfer of spiritual leadership. Faridi replaces his father, Raees Miyan, continuing a lineage of responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant spiritual ceremony on Monday, Peerzada Arshad Faridi officially became the 17th Sajjada Nashin of the Sheikh Salim Chishti Dargah in Fatehpur Sikri, marking the first Dastarbandi ceremony in 80 years.

Arshad Faridi succeeds his father, Raees Miyan, continuing a legacy of leadership that spans 17 generations. The recent Dastarbandi ceremony was attended by Sajjada Nashins from various dargahs nationwide, underscoring the event's importance.

After the ceremonial turban tying, Faridi expressed the weight of his new responsibility, emphasizing the importance of upholding his elders' teachings. Notable attendees included MPs Rajkumar Chahar and Mohibullah Nadvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

