Swiss Chocolate Faces Bitter-Sweet Times Amid US Tariffs

The Swiss chocolate industry grapples with high cocoa prices and newly imposed US tariffs on imports. Despite the challenges, including increased costs and trade tensions, the Swiss government and chocolatiers are adopting a cautious, wait-and-see approach. The Festichoc chocolate festival highlights concerns yet maintains an upbeat atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

As Easter approaches, Switzerland's chocolate industry is feeling the squeeze from soaring cocoa prices and new US tariffs on imports. The combination of these challenges is casting a bittersweet mood on the normally bustling season.

Despite concerns, Swiss officials and businesses, including chocolatiers and watchmakers, are responding with caution. At the recent Festichoc festival in Geneva, the tariffs introduced by the Trump administration were a hot topic, although the celebrations continued enthusiastically.

While some Swiss chocolatiers express hope for loyal customers overseas, many are wary of potential impacts, echoing the Swiss government's stance to refrain from countermeasures against the tariffs. The Swiss chocolate association, Chocosuisse, warns of the strain these tariffs places on exports to the US, Switzerland's second-largest trading partner.

