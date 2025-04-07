Swiss Chocolate Faces Bitter-Sweet Times Amid US Tariffs

As Easter approaches, Switzerland's chocolate industry is feeling the squeeze from soaring cocoa prices and new US tariffs on imports. The combination of these challenges is casting a bittersweet mood on the normally bustling season.

Despite concerns, Swiss officials and businesses, including chocolatiers and watchmakers, are responding with caution. At the recent Festichoc festival in Geneva, the tariffs introduced by the Trump administration were a hot topic, although the celebrations continued enthusiastically.

While some Swiss chocolatiers express hope for loyal customers overseas, many are wary of potential impacts, echoing the Swiss government's stance to refrain from countermeasures against the tariffs. The Swiss chocolate association, Chocosuisse, warns of the strain these tariffs places on exports to the US, Switzerland's second-largest trading partner.

