Bollywood Legacy: Sunny Deol Reflects on Bonds that Shaped Him
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol discusses the enduring friendship between his father, Dharmendra, and late actor Manoj Kumar, highlighting their shared struggles and mutual support. Deol also updates on his father's health following eye surgery and credits him as a lifelong inspiration for his career.
Bollywood star Sunny Deol opened up about the profound friendship shared between his father, Dharmendra, and the late actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar. In a press conference held in the national capital to promote his new film 'Jaat', Deol recounted how the two legends supported each other through challenging times.
Deol reminisces fondly about Kumar, who passed away earlier this year, describing him as a father figure. He shared anecdotes of how, during their early struggling days, Kumar would share resources with Dharmendra. This camaraderie left a lasting impression on Sunny, who praised their enduring bond.
He provided a health update on his father, Dharmendra, noting he is recovering well from a recent cataract surgery. Sunny credited his father as a major influence in his life and career, admiring his resilience and diverse acting roles. 'Jaat', directed by Gopichand Malineni and co-starring Randeep Hooda, releases on April 10.
