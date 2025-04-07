Left Menu

Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade Unite in 'Kapkapiii': Sangeeth Sivan's Final Horror-Comedy

Actors Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade reunite for the late director Sangeeth Sivan's final film, 'Kapkapiii', set to explore horror with humor. Scheduled to release on May 23, the movie promises an unorthodox, thrilling tale revolving around a Ouija board, brought to life by its dynamic cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 23:24 IST
Kapkapiii (Image source: Film's team) . Image Credit: ANI
Actors Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade are set to team up once again for 'Kapkapiii', the last directorial venture of the late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, known for classics like 'Kya Kool Hain Hum'. The duo previously collaborated in the 2008 hit 'Golmaal Returns'.

This film, apart from its leading stars, features Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, and others, under the production of Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal of Bravo Entertainment, with Zee Studios presenting it. Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi have penned the screenplay.

Described as a blend of comedy and horror, 'Kapkapiii' weaves its narrative around the mysterious allure of a Ouija board, a theme less explored in Hindi cinema. Actor Shreyas Talpade reminisces about Sivan's influence, expressing heartfelt accolades in the film's press release, while Tusshar Kapoor highlights the film's realistic yet eerie setup. Producer Jayesh Patel emphasizes completing Sivan's vision has been a collective commitment. The film is anticipated to deliver laughter mixed with moments of chilling suspense upon its theatrical release on May 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

