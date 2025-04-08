Celebrate New Beginnings: Poila Boithak Sets the Stage for Bengali New Year

Red FM, a top Indian radio and entertainment network, proudly unveils the fifth season of Poila Boithak. Set for April 20, 2025, at Nazrul Mancha Auditorium, this grand event expresses the essence of Bengal through music, art, and food, celebrating the Bengali New Year with nostalgia.

Attendees can enjoy live performances from celebrated artists like Somlata & The Aces, who will captivate with their unique sound, while bands like Fakira bring a blend of Baul music and contemporary styles, offering a diverse musical experience for all.

Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director of Red FM & Magic FM, highlighted the immersive nature of Poila Boithak, describing it as a heartfelt tribute to Bengal's spirit. She emphasized the event's focus on inclusivity, diversity, and the emotional connections it fosters.

(With inputs from agencies.)