Tragic End for Punjab Auto Rickshaw Driver in Kangra

Raj Kumar, a 52-year-old auto rickshaw driver from Punjab, was found dead by hanging in Kangra district. He was battling alcoholism and depression for a year. Police have initiated a case, and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kangra | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:30 IST
Raj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Raj Kumar, a 52-year-old resident of Pathankot, Punjab, was discovered dead by hanging in Kangra district's Matholi village. Police confirmed he had been battling alcoholism and depression for over a year.

The unsettling discovery was made on Tuesday, when Raj Kumar's body was found hanging from a tree near his parked auto rickshaw, numbered PB 06 AW 9328. Local police were quick to respond, initiating an investigation into the circumstances leading to his death.

Deputy Superintendent of Police from Nurpur confirmed that a case has been registered and Raj Kumar's body was transported to Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The incident casts a spotlight on mental health issues faced by many in similar conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

