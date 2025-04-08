Empowerment Through Construction: Sampanna Ghar Abhiyan

In a groundbreaking initiative, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has teamed up with the Nashik Zilla Parishad and the Quality Council of India (QCI) to launch the Sampanna Ghar Abhiyan.

This program, unveiled on Tuesday, seeks to empower 1.5 lakh families in North Maharashtra by equipping them with the skills necessary to build their own homes. Partnering with 18 professional associations and grassroots institutions, the campaign emphasizes community training as a cornerstone for successful execution.

By bringing together expertise from various sectors, the Sampanna Ghar Abhiyan represents a collaborative effort to enhance living standards and encourage self-sufficiency in home construction for the targeted families.

(With inputs from agencies.)