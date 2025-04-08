Left Menu

Werner Herzog to Receive Prestigious Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Renowned filmmaker Werner Herzog will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. Despite this accolade, Herzog remains active in filmmaking, working on several projects. Venice Festival's Alberto Barbera praised Herzog for his innovative contributions to cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:24 IST
Werner Herzog to Receive Prestigious Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival
Werner Herzog (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Celebrated German director Werner Herzog is set to receive the esteemed Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. Herzog, known for his groundbreaking films, expressed gratitude for the honor, equating it to a cinematic medal recognizing his substantial contributions to the art form.

Despite the accolade, Herzog continues his relentless pursuit in cinema, having recently completed a documentary in Africa, titled 'Ghost Elephants.' Currently, he is working on a feature film in Ireland named 'Bucking Fastard,' developing an animated adaptation of his novel 'The Twilight World,' and lending his voice to Bong Joon Ho's upcoming animated project.

Born in Munich in 1942, Herzog emerged as a pivotal figure in the New German Cinema movement, with notable works like 'Aguirre, the Wrath of God' and 'Grizzly Man.' Venice Festival Director, Alberto Barbera, commended Herzog's pioneering spirit, which continually challenges cinematic norms and explores profound truths through film.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025